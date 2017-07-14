Tamale Mayor To Meet Bill Clinton, Zuckerberg

Iddrisu Musah Superior, the Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer(MCE) of Tamale, Northern Regional capital, has arrived in Washington D. C, the United States on an investment tour.



His decision to tour the United States to seek investment was preceded by a similar one he undertook in Ghana where he had major responses from corporate Ghana and business institutions.



The main reason for the US tour is to engage business institutions, individuals and strategic institutions that could mobilise resources for the development of the Tamale Metropolis. The MCE is scheduled to meet US Former President Bill Clinton, Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and some diplomats in Virginia.



He is also scheduled to meet officials of Louisville to revive a broken 35 year-long Sister–City relationship with the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

In a telephone interview with journalists, Mr. Musah Superior indicated that, he planned to have broader and wider discussions with the individuals and institutions on how to mobilize resources to harness the development of Tamale and the nation at large. “Another reason for our tour is to attend the 61st Anniversary of the Sister-City National Conference in Virginia from July 13-15.”



He said: “the agenda to revive the relationship with Louisville requires discussions with the city authorities.”

The MCE said the support for development from the Central government was inadequate, hence there was the need to move around the world to mobilize investors into the Metropolis.



He said this would be done by bringing to the fore an innovative type of leadership in marketing the Tamale Metropolis to the outside world.



