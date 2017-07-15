Everybody Must Show Loyalty To The Nation - NCCE

Related Stories The National Commission for Civic Commission (NCCE) has called on every Ghanaian to demonstrate strong feeling of love and loyalty to the nation.



Mr. Patrick Asare, a Civic Education Officer at the Asante-Akim South District of the Commission, said that was the way forward to achieve meaningful progress.



He was speaking at a meeting with the congregation of the Atwedie Presbyterian Church at Atwedie near Juaso.

It formed part of the stepped-up effort by the NCCE to sensitize and encourage people in the district to carry out their civic duties passionately - galvanize them to actively participate in the democratic governance.



Mr. Asare said all should have a part to play find to bring about the much needed socio-economic transformation they had been yearning for.



He criticized the situation where many had allowed personal greed to overcome their social conscience and said that could not continue.



He reminded the church to use its enormous influence with the people to get them to do the right things to make the society a better place.



The expectation was that Christians would become the embodiment of ethical and moral values, he added.



Mr. Kwame Owusu-Ansah, Choir Master of the church, applauded the Commission for the initiative and asked that the education campaign was sustained.



He said it was important to help the citizens to become adequately informed and encouraged to live up to their civic responsibilities.