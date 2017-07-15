Woman ‘Slaughtered’ In Her Shop At Akatsi

Related Stories Residents of Akatsi in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region were thrown into a state of shock on Friday, when a businesswoman in her late 50s was slaughtered in her shop.



Madam Evelyn Abbah, popularly known as Mamator, had her lifeless body lay in cold blood when her workers forced the shop open after unyielding calls on her to open it.



According to eyewitnesses, the late Mamator has an inner apartment in her shop located at the 4-Junction, a suburb of Akatsi where she sleeps at night. The deceased, who usually opens the shop early in the morning, failed to do so when her workers got to the shop in the morning.



This raised an alarm compelling her workers to forcefully open the shop. Reports suggested a violent struggle led to her murder with the shop being ransacked by unknown persons and her body inflicted with cutlass wounds.



The Akatsi South District Police Commander, Supt Bismarck Agyapong, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said his outfit is gathering information surrounding the murder, and called on the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.



The corpse has since been deposited at the St Paul’s Morgue in Akatsi.