We Lack Safety Equipment To Protect Our Officers – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has said the Police Service lacks the requisite safety equipment to protect its officers.



According to him, the current logistical challenges makes it difficult for the Police to fight crime effectively and as well protect its men.



About five policemen have been shot in line of duty over the last three months, with the recent one being the killing of a police constable at Lapaz in Accra on Thursday.



The Police administration has offered GH10,000 to any person who provides information on the arrest of the two suspects responsible for the incident.



Speaking to Citi News, the IGP called for more support for the police to protect its officers against criminals.



“We are always working in danger. We very much appreciate it. This is not peculiar to Ghana alone and it behooves us to manage this situation to the best of our abilities. The people of our country are peace loving people that is why they have enacted laws and they have asked us to champion in ensuring that there is peace in the society so that they can go about their business; and we the champions if things like these can be done to us then what cannot be done to the ordinary person?” he asked.



“…And that is why we are not going to leave any stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this case. It also calls to fore the evaluation of our officer safety needs and this what we are going to do. In certain countries police officers do not bear arms at all, and now they are changing their attitudes towards some of these situations. It is true that we have some logistical challenges and this is what we are going to address,” Mr. Apeatu said.



A number of police officers have lost their lives in gun battle with suspects. On Thursday, two armed men were shot in broad day light at Lapaz in Accra when they attempted foiling a robbery attack.



Barely a month ago, a Policeman believed to be in his 30s was also shot dead by two armed men. The officer, Michael Kporye, was shot in the face and in the chest at Tulaku near Michel Camp, in the Greater Accra Region.



A few weeks later, Lance Corporal Kwaku Mensah, who was stationed at Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality, sustained several gunshot wounds when gunmen attacked a vehicle he was traveling on.



The vehicle was attacked by gun-wielding robbers at about 10 pm.