Germany: 3-Day Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses To Be Held In The Twi Language

In August 2017 there will be a 3-day Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Twi language in Germany.

This year’s Twi Convention is unique as it will be the first time a 3-day convention will be held in Twi in Germany. The event will host Twi speaking congregations (Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Brussels and Antwerp), and groups (Wiesbaden, Cologne, Berlin, Bremen, Stuttgart, Duisburg, Bielefeld, Hannover, Den Haag, Liege, Gent and others) from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Additional visitors are expected to come from Italy, England, Ghana and more countries.The theme for this year’s convention is “Don’t Give Up” which shows how to enjoy a happy life now and gain a real hope for the future.

The convention will be based on a Bible Scripture that will be developed through: Talks and Interviews showing how God “supplies endurance” to all sorts of people, even today.—Romans 15:5.



Mulmedia to discover how the Bible and even nature teach lessons about how to endure.

Feature Film each afternoon tells the story of a family who learns why Jesus said: “Remember the wife of Lot.”—Luke 17:32.

Public Bible Discourse On Sunday morning based on an encouraging discourse - “Never Give Up Hope!”

The Twi convention will held on August 4 to 6, 2017 at the assembly hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mollbergen (Bornholzweg 219, 32457 Porta Westfalica).

The convention starts at 9:20am each day.

Below is a link to the video trailer of the convention:

https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions/convention-campaign-trailer-2017

You can find further general information about Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses on the official Website of Jehovah’s Witnesses



https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions/

We are confident, that all in attendance will benefit greatly from the program in their family and personal lives.











