‘Government’s Agriculture Policy Will Improve Economy’

Related Stories A Ghanaian-based in the United States of America (USA), Nana Kwabena Adu, has observed that the success of the government’s new agriculture policy would guarantee improvements in the economy.



He said the agriculture sector was a driving force behind the country’s development and called on all Ghanaians therefore to embrace that the policy and make it succeed.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview in Kumasi, Nana Adu said, he had observed with keen interest efforts being made by the government to revamp the economy using agriculture as the key instrument.



He said premium that the government placed on agriculture would not only resuscitate the economy but would also increase food production in the country.



He praised the Ministry of Agriculture (MoFA) for arranging to employ thousands of the youth to be trained as agriculture extension officers to provide technical know-how to farmers. That decision, he said was indicative of the seriousness the government to put the economy back on track.



Moreover, he said, making fertilizers available to farmers was also a step in the right direction and showed that the government was ready to provide farmers with the necessary inputs for their work.



He urged farmers who would be engaged in the agriculture programme to be committed and work assiduously to ensure the programme succeeds.



Nana Adu who is currently on holiday observed that agriculture played a significant role in the development processes of many developed countries and commended the government for its efforts.



He commended the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for encouraging chiefs in the Ashanti Region to make lands available fot the government’s One district, One factory initiative.



He was of the belief that the Ashanti region with arable lands suitable for all kinds of crops would take advantage of the initiative.