4 Killed in Bekwai Accident

A Mazda Demio taxi cab with registration number AS 9352-12 with four passengers on board from Bekwai to Anhwia Nkwanta is said to have somersaulted when negotiating a curve at Abenkyim in the early hours of Saturday July 15, 2017.



The Bekwai District Police Commander, ASP Edward Obeng Boateng, who confirmed the accident to Accra FM's Elisha Adarkwah, said all four passengers died on the spot.



He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Kotwea SDA Hospital mortuary awaiting identification.



According to him, the driver has so far been identified as Alex Kojo Owusu, 26, but the identities of the other deceased are still not known.



He refuted earlier reports that the four were shot and killed by armed robbers in the area.







