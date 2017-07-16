Road Accidents: 152 Killed In Ashanti Region

Related Stories Road accidents have claimed one hundred and fifty two lives in the Ashanti Region in the first half of this year 2017.



Between January and June 2017, the region has recorded one thousand two hundred (1,200) accidents.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Road Safety Commission, Engineer Samuel Asiamah disclosed these when he met the media at his office as part of measures to educate the public on the need to prevent accidents on roads.



According to Engineer Asiamah, out of the one thousand two hundred cases, 152 lives were lost and 970 victims sustained various degree of injuries representing 25% per cent increase as compared to the 919 accidents in first half of 2016.



He said, forty (40) out of three hundred and thirty-three (333) pedestrians were knocked down by vehicles and motor bikes died.



Most of these accidents, he said, occurred within Akomadan-Offinso road, Juaso-konongo- Kumasi road, Obuasi-Anwiankwanta-Bekwai- Kumasi road and Kumasi metropolis, Private cars and motor bikes recorded higher percentages of the accidents.



He appealed to stakeholders in the country to join the efforts in reducing accident related deaths on roads in the country.