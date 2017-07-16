Mawuena Trebarh Calls For Women Participation In Media

Related Stories Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa Consult Limited, has called for the participation of more women in the media.



She said data from Women in Film TV Media showed that the percentage of women in film making was negligible.

Also, findings from the Women’s Media Center (WMC) on “Divided 2017: The Media Gender Gap” said men produced 62.1 per cent of news compared to 37.3 per cent by women.



“Clearly there’s a deficit and this is the sort of data we need in order to take an informed decision about what areas we can target to develop an enterprise that perhaps has not yet reached the market,” she said.



Mrs Trebarh who was the guest speaker of an online dialogue series organised by the Alliance for Women in Media, Africa (AMWA) and spoke on the topic: “Creating Enterprise Opportunities from Media.”



She took participants through how to identify commercially viable enterprise as well as critical success factors to consider in starting a media enterprise via a virtual online platform.



She said one must satisfy a need but also have unique specialisation, a sound financial analysis, technology and innovation required, and a viable business plan, which included revenue generation and profitability.

Mrs Trebarh encouraged participants to get support in designing a business plan.



“Never think this is something you have to do on your own, there is tremendous expertise out there to help you to define a business plan that you can defend efficiently and effectively.”



She urged participants to consider multiple funding options, potential partnerships and be unapologetic about targets.

Special guests for the event included Madam Dzifa Gomashie, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, and Madam Sophia Bosompem.



Madam Joyce Sackitey, Head of Corporate Communications at Voltic moderated the discussion which saw 145 participants, including Kokui Selormey, Anita Erskine, Gifty Andoh Appiah, Lorrencia Nkrumah, Matilda Asiedu-Asante, and Belinda Ayamgha.



AMWA founded by Shamima Muslim Alhassan, is a non-governmental organisation comprising women in the communications industry in Ghana.