Promotion Of Teachers Is No Longer Automatic - Education Minister

Related Stories Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, has advised Ghanaian teachers, particularly those serving in public basic schools, to strive to live up to the demands of their job.



He said they ought to demonstrate high sense of discipline, commitment and respect for the code of conduct of their profession in order to enhance quality education delivery.



“The Ministry is determined to ensuring that teachers’ promotion is based on competency, hardwork and other relevant requirements per the National Teachers Council’s demands”, he noted.



This was contained in a speech read on his behalf at the fifth graduation of the Jackson College of Education (JCE), Kumasi, on Saturday.



In all, 2, 334 trainee teachers passed out and were awarded Diploma in Basic Education through Distance Learning, and were jointly awarded by the JCE and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).



Master Abraham Korang of the Berekum Campus of the JCE, emerged the overall best graduating teacher, and his cumulative assessment grades were considered as the best so far in the history of the institution.



This year’s graduation saw the passing out of four physically-challenged persons, who were all given special undisclosed prizes.



Since its commencement in 2009, the College, a subsidiary institution of the Jackson Educational Complex, and the nation’s premier accredited private college of education running distance education, had produced over 6, 000 teachers.

Dr Opoku Prempeh reminded the teachers that teaching was one of selflessness and dedication, and that, they were required to give their all for the benefit of their pupils and students.



He lauded Professor and Mrs Jackson, founders of the College, for complementing the government’s efforts to give professional training to teachers.



He advocated a strong public-private partnership in achieving educational goals of the nation, explaining that government alone could not shoulder the full responsibility of educational demands.



Professor Reynolds Okine, Principal of the UEW, Kumasi Campus, advised the teachers to shun all forms of malpractices that could dent the image of the profession.



The UEW, he said, would continue to assist and mentor the JCE to keep the institution on track to meeting its set objectives.



Professor Samuel Afrane, Council Chairman of the Jackson Educational Complex, encouraged the graduating trainee teachers not to refuse postings to the rural communities.