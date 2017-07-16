‘Let’s Fight The Offensive Dressing In The Country’

Related Stories Nana Kojo Omanor II, the Odikro of Akorsah in the Senya Traditional Area of the Central Region has called on chiefs to help fight the indecent dressing of the youth and their traditional areas.



He said the recent offensive dressing the country was experiencing was an affront to their Ghanaian culture and should therefore be discouraged by all.



Nana Omanor who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akorsah called on the religious to team up with various traditional authorities to eliminate the canker that was almost become acceptable in some parts of the country.



“Pastors can contribute by criticizing people who indecently dress into their churches.”



Nana Omanor said in Ghana 70 per cent of the population are Christians, but dressed indecently to church and at home unlike Muslims.



He therefore, charged chiefs, religious leaders, lawmakers and other opinion leaders to come together to wage a war against the menace.