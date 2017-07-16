Call Me A Fool If I Go To Preach At Denkyira Obuasi – Prophet Kumchacha

Related Stories Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry International, Nicholas Osei also known as ‘Kumchacha’ has refused to stage a crusade at Denkyira Obuasi on the grounds that nobody sees’s danger and walk straight into it.



In an interview with Television and Radio show host, Andy Dosty, the controversial preacher said, he will not risk his life for the sake of the "lost sheep” in Denkyira Obuasi.



“If the people of Denkyira Obuasi will only gain salvation through my preaching then I promise them, they will indeed perish, I am too young to lose my life,” he said.



When asked to set himself aside for Gods work as Paul did in Philippians 1:21, the minister answered that Paul was 120years old when he said: “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain”.



“You can’t compare me to Paul, Paul was 120years when he said that I am just in my mid 40’s, he Paul had seen it all in life, so he was prepared to die and death was gain but at 40years, death is no gain to me, there’s a vast difference between these two scenarios” he added.



Prophet Kumchacha added that those pastors calling him to go, should rather take the lead.



“I don’t understand why those pastors are telling to go to Denkyira Obuasi, why, are they themselves footballers?” he quizzed.



Denkyira Obuasi came under a lot of public rage after the gruesome lynching of army Captain Maxwell Mahama by the townsfolk.