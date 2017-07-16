EOCO Petitioned Over Handcuffing Of Aayololo Bus Driver

Related Stories The Greater Accra Passengers Transport Executive (GHAPTE), the firm that manages the Quality Bus Service in Accra, (Aayalolo), has written to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) after an employee of the state security agency assaulted one of its drivers.



Last Saturday, the two engaged in verbal exchanges over the right to use the dedicated BRT lane near Roxy Cinema at Adabraka, Accra.



The EOCO official who was provoked by the action of the Aayalolo bus driver, reportedly handcuffed him in the heat of the exchanges.



In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer of the company, Fred Chidi, said they petitioned EOCO over the conduct of the officer but they are yet to receive any response.



“The official of EOCO was in a Toyota Saloon car at the Roxy cinema bus stop in Adabraka, that bus stop is the exclusive use of the Aayalolo bus and so while he was in the car, apparently having a conversation with somebody the Aayalolo bus pulls in and there was no place to park. So the driver gets down and asks the EOCO officer to move the vehicle from the bus stop and the EOCO driver gets into some confrontation with the driver and soon he pulls out his handcuff and cuffs the Aayalolo driver.”



“And so what we did was that we officially complained to EOCO, I personally sent a letter there; but we haven’t had any response from EOCO. The same day we had to take it the central police MTTD in Accra Central, the issue was resolved, the gentleman removed the handcuff and we thought that his attitude was uncalled for. We don’t know when EOCO became police officer or an MTTD officer and were carrying handcuffs on them,” he added.





