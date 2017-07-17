Kyebi River, Others Improve After Galamsey Fight (Video)

Related Stories Residents who hitherto drank from the Birim River and other water bodies in the Eastern Region can now heave a sigh of relief.



This is because these water bodies seem to be regenerating their natural ecology following the ban on illegal mining.



Farmers in these areas also say they are happy because some illegal miners have started reclaiming some mined sites in the area.



At the time of Citi News’ visit, some of the mined sites in Kyebi, Asikam, Segyimase and Anyinam had all been reclaimed.



Four months ago, the government waged a war against illegal mining, popularly called galamsey, and further placed a six-month ban on all forms of small-scale mining activities. The measures seem to be yielding some positive results.



Others mining illegally at night



Although two major gains are being made in some parts of the region, CitiNews’ checks in some parts of the area, have revealed a covert operation by some illegal miners to outwit the government.



Barley four months into the fight against illegal mining, some of them in areas such as Kwabeng and Anyinam now operate in the night when there are no security personnel available.



The miners place their spies at vantage location to look out for the security personnel. These spies inform them of the presence of any security personnel who will be a threat to their activity.





