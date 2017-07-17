2 Arrested Over Mob Action

Related Stories Two persons are in the grips of the Northern Regional Command for allegedly subjecting an 18-year-old, Joshua Agomna, to severe beatings for stealing a gas cylinder, three mobile phones and GH₵370.



The victim was apprehended by the two suspects, Seidu Kwame, 42, and Seidu Alhassan, 43, and others yet to be identified at Gubihini, a suburb of Tamale.



He was tied, dragged him on the floor and subjected to severe beatings.



Joshua Agomna was left to bleed profusely for several hours without taking him to the police station or hospital.



According to the perpetuators, the victim stole the gas cylinder from Seidu Alhassan while the other items were stolen from Seidu Kwame.



Alhassan later reported the case to the police and mentioned Joshua Agomna as the prime suspect.



Upon his arrest by the police, it was discovered that Joshua Agomna sustained various degrees of injury on various parts of his body.



The victim informed the police about his ordeal, which led to the arrest of the two for further investigations.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the mother of the victim, Christy appealed to the police to prosecute the suspects, indicating that such actions should not be allowed in society.



She stated that the punishment that the suspect would receive would serve as detriment to others who would want to engage in such actions.



Information gathered indicates that the third suspect is on the run and so the police are pleading with the general public to volunteer information.



The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said they would conduct investigations to ensure that all perpetuators were brought to book and the appropriate punishment meted out to them.



He therefore cautioned people against taking the law into their own hands and entreated citizens to hand over the suspects to the police in accordance with the law.