Man Swindles Fiancée Of GH¢165,000.00

Evangelist Solomon Yidana was on Monday put before a Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Ekow Mensah, to answer a charge of defrauding by false pretense.



He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢165,000.00 with three sureties, one of whom should provide documents on an immovable property.



Yidana would be making his next appearance on Monday, July 24.



Police Inspector Eric Asante said the complainant, Bernice Kennedy, runs her own business in the gold mining town of Obuasi and is the fiancée of the accused.



In September, last year, the woman told Yidana of her decision to buy a Mercedes Benz GL450 vehicle and he convinced her that he could get that for her from a car dealer in Togo.



The prosecution said Bernice went ahead to give the money to him but he could not deliver the car.



Left with no option, she made a formal report to the police on June 26, and he was arrested.