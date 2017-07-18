Displaced Pupils At Yiwase Write Exams Under Scorching Sun

Related Stories 165 displaced pupils of Yiwase M/A Primary School in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region have been compelled to write their third term promotional examination which started Monday in an uncompleted classroom block under the unfriendly weather condition.



Portions of the dilapidated school building built through communal labour in 1943 collapsed about two weeks ago luckily teaching was not in session.



The entire school building is on the verge of tumbling down.



The situation compelled the community and the teachers to shut down the school.



Teachers who vacated post after the closure returned Monday July 17, 2017 to conduct examination for the pupils due to its importance for promotion.



While some of the pupils were put in an abandoned classroom block, others wrote Monday’s paper under a tree while others wrote the exams at corridors of the collapsing classroom block at the peril of their lives.



Meanwhile, the KG and class one pupils occupied a nearby church.



The Headmaster of the school, Richmond Kwao-Kumah told Ultimate News the teachers are traumatized following the collapse of some of the classrooms hence reluctant to risk their lives and that of the pupils to write exams under the death trap school building.



Some of the teachers said even though writing the examination under tree and uncompleted building is inappropriate, they have no other option.



The Pupils said they felt uncomfortable writing the exams in such a deplorable condition, with some complaining of severe headache.