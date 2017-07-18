Suspected Car Snatchers Grabbed In Swedru

Related Stories A Circuit Court in Akim Swedru has remanded into Police custody, Louis Adomako, a 33-year-old phone repairer charged with robbery of taxi cabs from their drivers around villages near Akim Akoroso near Oda in the Eastern Region.



He pleaded not guilty to the court presided over by Mr Alexander Oworae.



The other accomplice, Kwesi Darko, a self-styled businessman who was charged with abetment of crime also pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties.



They are to reappear on July 26.



Another accomplice popularly known as Ogyatao is on the run.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), J. Gyamera Oklu, the Oda Divisional Police Commander disclosed this to newsmen at a media briefing at Akim Oda.



He said on July 9, the two suspects were arrested by the Police at some villages near Akim Akroso after they had lured the taxi drivers to convey some visitors from Accra to the area and robbed them of their vehicles at gunpoint.



ACP Oklu said the taxis were two Toyota Corollas with registration numbers GE 5036-16 and GR 3456-14 and Toyota Yaris without a number plate.



The cars have since been impounded by the Police at Akim Oda.