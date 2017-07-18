Suspect Who Killed His Son For Money Ritual Remanded

Related Stories The Asankrangwa District Magistrate Court in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western Region has adjourned the case of Abdul Salam, the man who beheaded his six-year-old son at Adidaase in the Amenfi Central District.



The case, described as heart-wrenching, was first adjourned to the 24th of April 2017 following preliminary hearing and the suspect remanded into prison custody.



And when the suspect appeared in court again yesterday, he was billed to reappear in court on the 18th of August 2017 for the hearing of the substantive matter guided by the evidence presented by prosecutors and advice from the Attorney General’s office.



According to His Worship Joseph Mensah, the presiding judge sitting on the case, the matter has been adjourned to next month to allow the court enough time to take advice from the Attorney-General’s Department.



According to the facts of the case, the suspect planned using the body parts of his son for rituals.



It is learnt that the suspect feigned innocence about the boy’s whereabouts of the little boy his mother raised alarm and friends and family gathered to help unravel the mysterious circumstance under the boy vanished from the community.



However, efforts by community members led to the discovery of the body parts of the little boy and the spot where he was killed.



According to information gathered, the suspect conceded to committing the crime when the body parts of the child were discovered and asked for pardon from the community members.



At the time of his arrest, it was unclear what might have allegedly influenced decision of Abdul Salam to embark on the dastardly act, but preliminary investigation carried out by the police revealed that the suspect wanted to use the body parts for ritual purposes.



