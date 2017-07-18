Don't Allow Men To Impregnate You Anyhow Because Of Gifts And 1 Cedi - W/R Queen Mothers

Related Stories The Association of Queen mothers in the Western region have expressed worry over the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy in the region.



Speaking to some teenage girls at an event organized by the Associatrion, Obaahemaa Adwoa Ahu II challenged the girls to abstain from pre-marital sex which usually result in unwanted pregnancies and later led to drop out of girls in the region.



She also asked the girls not to be swayed by the gifts and monies given to them by men, who are only after sex.



The Queen mother further charged the girls to concentrate on their studies, pursue higher education and be responsible citizens before concentrating on sex and marriage.



‘’Don’t allow men to deceive you by showering you with gifts and 1 Ghana cedi and have sex with you.



They will impregnate and abandon you.



You will be a drop out if you are not lucky. Some girls are supported by their parents so they continue their education. However, after a successful education and career path, you may find it difficult to have a man marry you because some of these men, may not be interested in a woman already with a child popularly called born one.’’