IGP Orders Arrest Of Unregistered Motorbikes And Vehicles

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu ordered for the arrest and prosecution of persons who “do not have proper registration” in a wireless message sent to all police commands in Ghana.



“These instructions are to be carried out with full vigour and must be robust,” the wireless message added.



There is an upsurge in “large number of motor bikes” plying roads nationwide “without registration number plates,” the IGP noted.



The message added: “Similarly unregistered vehicles ply the road. This unlawful act is gradually being accepted as normal and lawful. INGPOL directs all regional commanders to conduct nationwide clamp down on all unregistered motorbikes and vehicles.”



Heavily armed police personnel could be seen at vantage points in Accra ever since the directive was issued inspecting and impounding unregistered vehicles on the streets.



Security experts who have lauded the initiative said it will go a long way to curb crime in the system.