Beautiful, Young Ex-wife Of Fmr. Prez Yahya Jammeh Graduates From UK University (PHOTO)

Related Stories Alima Sallah, former wife of ex-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh graduated from a college in the UK. Jammeh married Sallah in October 2010 but the short lived marriage abruptly ended in 2011.



Alima, the daughter of Gambia?s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Omar Gibril Sallah, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Management from the University of York?s Goodricke College.



She is pictured with her mother and sister, holding a bouquet of flowers on graduation day.