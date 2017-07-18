KMA Begins Validation For Traders’ Resettlement

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has begun a validation process to resettle traders at the Tafo and New Agogo markets, affected by the implementation of the Ghana Urban Management Pilot Project (GUMPP).



Hundreds of traders were last two years, removed from these markets to make way for the project, which form part of measures to decongest the Central Business District (CBD).



Mr. Godwin Okumah Nyame, Public Relations Officer of the KMA, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the on-going validation was to help ensure that the stores were allocated to the rightful owners after completion.



The exercise is being supervised by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, and leaders of the affected sub-metropolitan councils.



He said it involved capturing vital data – personal and business information on the traders to aid their smooth resettlement.



Mr. Nyame indicated that the exercise was going to last for about a month and he said he was delighted by the enthusiastic response.



He gave the assurance that all affected traders would get their stores back.



He mentioned double registration and the transfer of ownership as the main challenges they had been encountering.



The KMA in year 2015, demolished three satellite markets - Tafo, New Agogo and Asawase for redevelopment under the GUMPP, being implemented in Kumasi, Tamale, Sekondi-Takoradi and Ho.



The €40.5 million GUMPP Project is funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).