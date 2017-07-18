Gomoa West Assembly Owes Contractors GHC 2 Million

Related Stories Mr Bismark Basie Nkum , Gomoa West District Chief Executive (DCE) says, the assembly owed a colossal sum of GHC 1,770,095.50 to companies working on various development projects.



These were outstanding debts for (131) projects that were awarded to contractors by the previous administration during their eight years in power.



He said the projects were made up of 125 District Assembly Common Fund Projects, four special projects and 2 District Development Fund (DDF) Projects, some of which started as far back as 2009.



The DCE said he also inherited a debit of GH¢265,000 being the Assembly’s 40 per cent contribution purchase and contribution of 72 outboard motors for which the fishermen were to pay 60 per cent of the total cost whilst the Assembly was to pay difference of 40 per cent.



“This brings to a total indebtedness inherited from the NDC administration to a whooping sum of GH¢2,035,695.50“

On revenue mobilization, Mr Bismark Nkum hinted that the Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF) collected 50 per cent of its annual revenue as at June 2017.



He expressed concern about the numerous land and Chieftaincy disputes at Gomoa Mankoadze, Gomoa Dago and other towns in the district.



The DCE urged the litigants to endeavour to smoke peace pipe to enhance socio-economic advancement in the area.

The construction of the Gomoa Afransi-Gomoa Dawurampong road is one of the top priority of the government to ensure transportation of goods and services.



Mr. K.N Okyere, Presiding Member of the Assembly called on the members to educate their communities on the need to reduce chieftaincy and land disputes in the area.