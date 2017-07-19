Police Grab Judge’s Car Stealing Dealer

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect, who is said to be the kingpin of fraud and robbery syndicate. The suspect, 36, was arrested after he has displayed a stolen judge’s car. The police alleged Nene Tetteh, who is a car dealer, spotted an unregistered Hyundai Accent saloon car displayed for sale on April 6. Calling the phone number displayed on the car, one Agyapong responded.

The two agreed on GH¢25,000 after which Agyapong promised to send one of his errand boys with the car for inspection. The victim duly received the car and after inspection, drove it back to Agbogba Junction, where they met one Kofi Lawson, who claimed to be the owner of the car. The victim made the payment of GH¢25,000 cash but was asked to go with the errand boy for the car documents at Adjirigano. But few metres away from the location, the errand boy asked the victim to wait as he returns to collect some money from his boss for the journey. After waiting a while, the victim went back to the car park, only to find out that both the vehicle and Lawson were nowhere to be found.

A report was immediately made to the police. On May 13, whilst investigation was ongoing, the victim spotted a Toyota Fortuner being advertised for sale with the same phone number used previously. The victims’ secretary called to feign interest in buying the car. She was asked to meet the suspects at Abeka Junction for the payment. The police was informed to be on stand-by. Suspects Kofi Lawson, Robert Tackie and Nana Ackah arrived at the scene on board the Toyota Fortuner with registration number GR-2431-16 and a Hyundai Santa fe registered GW 8622-16. During identification parade, the victim identified suspect as the one he paid the GH¢25,000 to at Agbogba. Suspect Kofi Lawson has admitted having collected the money and had begun refunding it through the police after being admitted to bail.

Investigations revealed that the Fortuner vehicle was robbed from a judge since December last year whilst the Hyundai Santa fe was also robbed from a banker. The three suspects again mentioned Nene Tetteh as their leader. Intensified police investigations later led to the arrest of Nene Tetteh on July 14 at his hideout.



