Christians Urged To Be Law Abiding

According to him, the Great Commission as discussed by Jesus Christ would be fulfilled when Christians eschew practices that do not conform to the Bible and try to do good all the time.



“As Christians, we are accountable to God and should as such avoid acts that are immoral and abide by teachings of the Bible and laws of the country for growth in the body of Christ and sustainable national development,” he said.



Dr Frimpong-Manso made the call at Kasoa in the Central Region at the commencement of a four-day convention of the Men’s Fellowship of the Assemblies of God Church. The occasion was on the theme: “Liberated by the Spirit for Action,” and was attended by over 300 members of the Men’s Fellowship of the church from all over the country.



Vision 3,000



Dr Frimpong-Manso said the Assemblies of God Church had embarked on an initiative to open 3,000 branches of the church across the country in five years.



“As we embark on the goal of planting 3,000 churches in five years, action is needed on the part of our men now more than any other time in our history,” he said.



He said the Assemblies of God Church would plant more churches, build schools and increase its corporate social activities to make life comfortable for the deprived in the country.



He mentioned training for various groups and associations in the church, regular crusades and active support from church members as some of the measures that were to be used in achieving the church’s vision.



He said the church would also need the support of all Christians to help spread the gospel.



He urged the leadership of churches in the country not to go contrary to the teachings of the Bible as they had been chosen to carry the onerous responsibility of leading the body of Christ.



Be humble



In his address at the convention, the Lead Servant of the Fountain of Glory in the Assemblies of God Church, Dr Joseph K.K. Baisie, urged Christians to lead humble lives.



He said in order to enjoy the blessings of God, Christians should strive to do good to all men at all times.



“God is looking for those who serve with all their heart. His blessings are for people willing to serve and contribute to the kingdom,” he added.



Dr Baisie, therefore, urged Christians to offer services to mankind as if to God and contribute to the growth of the gospel regardless of their positions and backgrounds.



