22-Year-Old Miner Convicted For Defilement

Related Stories A 22-year-old small scale miner who defiled a Junior High School girl aged fifteen has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in hard labour by a circuit court in Tarkwa.



The convict, Patrick Asamoah, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was convicted on his own plea.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman said the complainant, one Yaw Boateng a farmer and father of the victim live in the same neighbourhood at Amoanda in the Prestea Huni/Valley district with the convict who is popularly known as 'killer'.



She said about two weeks ago the victim complained of pains between her legs and this persisted for a while.



According to the Prosecutor, the complainant became worried and suspected that someone might have defiled his daughter.



He, therefore, invited his pastor to come over and the two of them asked the victim whether she had had sexual intercourse with any man.



Inspector Anaman said the victim mentioned the convict as the one who had sexual intercourse with her on three different occasions.



She said the victim also alleged that Asamoah threatened to beat her to death if she informed anyone of the incident.



She said the complainant reported the case to the police and Asamoah was arrested by the Police to assist in investigations.



The Prosecutor said a police medical form was issued to the victim to attend hospital for examination and report.



Inspector Anaman said a medical examination of the victim detected that she had been defiled.



She said Asamoah however denied any knowledge of the offense in his investigative caution statement.