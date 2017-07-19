Over 100 Suspected Criminals Nabbed Over Local Gin

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested 117 suspected criminals in Alaba, Tinka, Asafo, BB, TUC, Mayanka and surrounding areas in the Ashanti Region. The suspects were arrested on Monday in a swoop within the metropolis.



They were arrested with an adulterated drink popularly referred to as “Laka”, a local gin laced with substances suspected to be Indian hemp. In a press statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Juliana Obeng, who is the Regional Public Relations Officer, the confiscated substance will be taken to Accra for a forensic examination.



The swoop was part of a nationwide operation sanctioned by the police administration to be carried out in all divisions and districts. As indicated in the statement, the exercise will be sustained for some time to get rid of criminals in the metropolis who are terrorizing law-abiding citizens.



Meanwhile, 142 people were also arrested for violating traffic regulations within the metropolis.



Some of the traffic offences include driving without license, driving with DP and DV number plates, driving on the shoulders of the road, driving or riding unlicensed vehicles among other offences. Offenders will be screened and prosecuted if found culpable. The police have therefore urged the public to volunteer information that will help them arrest suspected criminals and fight crime in the Region.