Woman Killed Over AIDS

The police are on the heels of a man at Teshie who is believed to have left a chilling note, accusing a deceased woman of infesting him with HIV/AIDS.



“You gave me HIV – Die,” was the note reportedly written on a sheet of paper and left on the floor where the body of the deceased, identified only as Chioma, was found.



The body of Chioma was discovered lying naked on the floor in an isolated single room apartment at Teshie-Tafo with multiple wounds all over her body. She is suspected to have been stabbed.



Residents suspect she was a prostitute whose service was hired by the occupant of the room for the night. Others claim she was the girlfriend of the suspected killer.



The Teshie police are also looking for the owner of the house to assist them with information that could lead to the arrest of the killer.



Residents have denied having seen the deceased person in the area.



Some Nigerians in the country have identified the deceased as their compatriot who had been in the country since April this year.



In addition to the note left by the suspected killer were also some used condoms.



A television set in the room was still working together with the ceiling fan when the body was found around 5pm on Monday.



A resident, Nii Kpakpo Allotey, told DAILY GUIDE at the scene that even though they did not know the occupant of the said apartment, they know the agent who brought the suspect to occupy the room



The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, told DAILY GUIDE that the police received information about the murder at about 5pm.



The incident actually took place at a place called Nkomefa, near the Methodist Church, Teshie-Tafo.



She said investigation was conducted after photographs were taken of the deceased person.



The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation while investigation continues.