Everybody Must Be Security Alert

Related Stories Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Anyani, the Asante-Akim South District Commander, has called for everybody to be security conscious and be bold to flag up suspected criminals in their communities.



He asked that all should find space to contribute to the crime fight by providing the police with useful leads.



He said this when he accompanied the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Alexander Frimpong, on an inspection tour of Gyadam, a predominantly farming community near Ofoase.



DSP Anyani reminded the people to take their own personal security seriously and to take measures to ward off criminals from their property.



He rallied the communities to form neighborhood watch committees to prevent petty crimes and complement the work of the police.



He gave the assurance that the police would do all it could to support these committees to properly function.

He repeated the unwavering commitment of the police to provide adequate security protection for the people.

They would be professional, firm and even-handed in the enforcement of the law, he added.



Nana Ayim Kumnipa, the chief of Gyadam, praised the police for the good job they were doing to stop illegal mining in the area.



He appealed for the establishment of a police post in the community to ensure strong police presence and discourage people from committing crimes.



The DCE was in the community to gauge the felt development needs of the people to guide the assembly’s decisions.