Pregnant Woman In Mysterious Death

Related Stories A 31-YEAR-OLD pregnant midwife, Dorcas Waja, who was working at the Atebubu Government Hospital in the Brong-Ahafo Region, was yesterday found dead in her room at the nurses’ quarters.



The body, which was reportedly in an advanced stage of decomposition, is believed to have died four days earlier, but the hospital authorities are said to have claimed that they were not aware of the incident. The body was hurriedly buried at the Atebubu cemetery.



Brong-Ahafo Regional crime officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, confirmed the death to DAILY GUIDE on phone but said the police were still gathering information on the mysterious death.



However, Kwasi Benyado, a family member of the deceased who spoke to the media, accused the hospital authorities of negligence, unprofessional conduct and refusing to answer so many questions. He wondered why, for four days, Dorcas was not coming to work and yet, the authorities failed to find out her whereabouts, though she was living at the hospital premises. “Hasn’t she got friends or where was the husband?” he queried.



The district crime officer, named only as ASP Simon, would not give further details because he was in a meeting with the DCE. The hospital authorities refused to answer our calls when the administrator was reached on the telephone. The incident, DAILY GUIDE learnt, had created fear and panic among the workers at the hospital.



However, DAILY GUIDE has gathered that Dorcas’ husband lives in Accra.