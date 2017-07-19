About 72,774 Litres Of Insecticides Distributed To Farmers

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said 72,774 litres of insecticides have been distributed to farmers to curb the recent infestation of army worms in farms lands in some parts of the country.



According to the President, the invasion of the army worms had affected 12,802 hectares of land whilst 14,420 hectares of land have also been destroyed.



The Army worms have ravaged farmlands and crops across the country and in Africa.



Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed this on Tuesday in a media encounter with Journalists at the Flagstaff House in Accra.



The media encounter is a platform he used to render an account of his stewardship within the past six months and enable the masses feel part of the governance system



He said government was committed to mobilising resources to effectively fight and control the surge, adding, that extension officers had been employed to provide hands on support to farmers and would pay extra attention to every stage of farming.



He said the Planting for Food and Jobs project had started with an increasing enthusiasm with a registration of 1085 farmers out 200,000 targeted.



Nana Akufo Addo said government was bearing 50 per cent of the cost of fertilisers for framers and 80037 tonnes of fertilisers had been distributed to farmers on the programme.



“A total of 35746 metric tons of seedlings have also been supplied to farmers”, he added.



He touched on security, illegal mining, infrastructure, the economy, infrastructure, sanitation, agriculture, health, good governance amongst others.