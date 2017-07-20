Angry Makola Women Mob Kennedy Agyapong (VIDEO)

Related Stories It was a sight to behold when hundreds of market women from Makola market in Accra mobbed the Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central region, Ken Agyapong.



The motive for the ambush was to appeal to the outspoken MP to prevent the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) from ejecting them from the present site.



The traders sell their goods in front of the newly constructed Makola shopping mall thus according to authorities, they selling in front will affect business.



The market women have therefore been given two week ultimatum to vacate the premises.



Distraught about the development, the angry Makola women stormed the offices of the Multimedia group where Mr. Agyapong was a panel member to help them beg the the Chief Executive of AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah to rescind his decision.



The leader of the angry market women, Nana Akua said efforts to speak with the Accra Mayor proved futile thus their only option is to speak to Ken Agyapong.



“We are all NPP members and we have been sacked because someone has bought our Makola land. We don’t know where to go now. We have children, we pay fees, we pay taxes every three months. This isn’t fair, just two weeks to vacate and stay home…?” they cried as they pleaded.



“We know Akufo-Addo is a lawyer and will help us. They claim Nana Addo gave them the mandate to sack us. It is only in Akufo-Addo’s term that this will happen…” One of the traders said.



Addressing the women, Ken Agyapong appealed for calm and called on the AMA boss and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashittey to do the ejection with a human face



“We have to be fair and concerned. These women are talking against Nana Addo but he is not even aware. I think the leaders should have human feelings. If they collect taxes from them then it means they should look for a place for them. Sacking them without giving them a place is not good. I will plead with the AMA boss to get a place for them to stay…” he stressed.



Ken Agyapong promised the women he will go and talk to the Accra Mayor for the matter to be resolved amicably.



“I will go and see the AMA boss. They will still make money from the direct tax. The Sabbath was made for man not man the Sabbath. They brought their plea to me. I will only plead. They should remember 2020 is close. This same people have husbands, children they will all vote against us…” he maintained.

Video-





Source: adomonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.