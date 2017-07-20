Waec Releases Provisional Results For 2017 May/June WASSCE

Related Stories The West African Examination Council has released provisional results of the 2017 May/June West African Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



The results are currently on WAEC’s website as the hard copies are yet to be despatched to the various schools, hence candidates can access the results online.



In a statement on Wednesday, the examination body cautioned candidates against imposters who promise changing results, adding that its results are well secured and authenticated.



Entire results of candidates from 185 schools have been withheld, pending conclusion of investigations into malpractices detected during and after the examinations.



Results of candidates from 31 out of the 185 schools were detected with the Item Differentia profile (IDP) software, which showed cheating in the objective tests.



There were improvements in passes (A1-C6) in English Language and Mathematics while slight drops were recorded in Integrated Science and Social Studies.



For Mathematics, 122,450 (42.73%) had A1-C6 while 106, 024 (37%) had D7-E8. A total of 58,070 (20.27) had F9. In Integrated Science, 125204 (43.66%) passed (A1-C6) while 84851 (29.59%) obtained D7-E8. About 26.75 per cent, translating to 76,693 failed (F9).



For English Language, 155,077, representing 54.06 per cent obtained between A1 and C6 while 73,409 (25.59%) clocked between D7 and E8. Fifty-eight thousand, three hundred and fifty-one (58, 351), representing 20.35 per cent, had F9.



Sixty-seven thousand and seventy-eight (67,078) failed in Social Studies while 149, 806 passed (A1-C6). Sixty-nine thousand, seven hundred and ninety-five (69,795) obtained between D7 and E8.



