A/R: Arrest Contractors Over Shoddy Work- Assemblyman To Roads Minister

Related Stories Assembly Member for Adoato Adumanu Electoral Area I.K Acheampong has called on the Roads and Transport Minister to as a matter of urgency arrest the contractors who constructed the Adoato- Sofoline road over shoddy work.



The Assemblyman Mr Acheampong speaking to Abusua Dawuro’s Osei Kwadwo said the road which was constructed in 2014 has become a death trap to residents, drivers and the entire community.



He added that the contractor constructed the road with poor drainage system which causes flooding whenever it rains.



He added that "am appealing to the authorities and Minister of Roads and Transport to arrest that contractor over shoddy work".