Govt to Reconstruct Two Collapsed Bridges In Northern, U/E Regions

Related Stories Reconstruction work on the two bridges that collapsed in the Northern and the Upper East regions is to start soon.



Funds have been secured for the reconstruction work on the two bridges to begin by the close of this month.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, announced this yesterday during an inspection tour of the Nalerigu and Tambe bridges in the East Mamprusi and Garu-Tempane districts, respectively, in the Northern and the Upper East regions, respectively.



Collapsed bridges



The Nalerigu bridge that links the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District to parts of the Upper East Region and neighbouring Togo collapsed about a month ago after a downpour, while the Tambe bridge that links the Garu-Tempane District to the Bawku municipality in the Upper East Region also collapsed last Saturday after a heavy rain.



The situation has affected socio-economic activities in the two areas, especially in the transportation of farm produce.



Entourage



The minister was accompanied by his deputy, Mr Anthony Karbo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra; the Deputy Northern Regional Minister and MP for Bunkpurugu, Mr Solomon Boar, and some officials of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA).



Mr. Amoako-Atta assured residents of Nalerigu and its surrounding communities that all the major and minor bridges in the area would be reconstructed within the shortest possible time to alleviate their plight and also ensure the smooth transportation of goods and people.



Response



Residents and commuters who use the Nalerigu bridge have welcomed the news and entreated the government not to renege on its pledge.



According to them, the collapse of the bridge has brought untold hardship on them, since they now have to endure the difficulty of using long distance routes to their destinations.



Mr Amoako-Atta and his entourage later inspected the collapsed Tambe bridge, where he made similar promises to the people.