Don’t Use School Fees To Buy Funeral Cloth - Parents Advised

Related Stories The Minister in charge of the Anointed One Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Sakumono Main, Rev. Emmanuel Adu-Tetteh, has asked parents to demonstrate a high sense of responsibility in performing their roles to bring up their children.



Delivering a sermon on the theme: “The transformed parent” to mark Parents’ Day at the church last Sunday, he said it was wrong for some parents to use money meant for their children’s school fees to buy funeral cloth and urged parents, particularly fathers, to be responsible in performing their roles as Jesus Christ taught His followers.



Advice to parents



Rev. Adu-Tetteh advised parents to avoid cursing their children and rather pray with them always, saying: “Teach and inculcate in your children the way of the Lord. This way, it will please the Heavenly Father above.”



The pastor said as responsible parents, they should preach God’s Word to their children, in addition to the training given them, to produce dedicated children who would be committed to Christian values devoid of vices and malpractices.



He indicated that taking care of a child to become a responsible citizen was a difficult task, but added that the challenges were not beyond “Jesus who entreats all who labour and are heavy laden to come unto Him, and He will give them rest.”



He said with God’s guidance, parents could succeed in leading exemplary lives to motivate their children to lead responsible lives.



Earlier on Saturday, members of the congregation made a presentation to the Nsawam Prison in line with the church’s social responsibility.