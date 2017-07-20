575 Hectares Maize Farms Destroyed By Army Worms In Eastern Region

Related Stories About 575 hectares of maize farms in all the 26 Districts and Municipalities in the Eastern Region were destroyed by the Fall Army Worms during the major farming season.



The size reduced to 205 hectares through the Sector Ministry's intervention by distributing chemicals to the affected farms to be sprayed.



This was made known by the Eastern Regional Director of Agriculture, Henry Crentsil, in an interview with a Radio Ghana Correspondent in Koforidua.



According to him about one thousand peasant farmers were affected.



Mr. Crentsil explained that the disease spread rapidly in the initial stages due to the delay in getting the chemicals.



He said government has taken a cue from the major season and has volumes of fertilizers put into the system to offset the experience had in the early days of the farming season.



Mr. Crentsil refuted the allegation that the chemicals were ineffective, adding that; some farmers waited till larvae stage before started spraying their farms.



He disclosed that the region has received one thousand litres of the agro chemicals and supplied to the Districts and Municipal Directors of Agriculture for onward distribution to the farmers during the lean season.



According to Mr. Crentsil, additional two thousand litres are expected next week as an advance preparation for the minor season which begins from August to December.



He expressed the hope of abundant harvest despite the Fall Army Worms invasion and asked the public to disabuse the notion that Ghana will experience famine this year.



Mr. Crentsil said it is too early to assess our yields and conclude that there will be a famine.



He implored the farmers not to hesitate to seek technical advice from the Agricultural Extension Officers on the use of the agro chemicals to save their lives as well as the crops.