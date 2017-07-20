Stop Promoting Sex, Pornography – Pastor To Media

Related Stories The media has been blamed for contributing to the immoral lifestyle especially among the youth.



Even though the media is doing a very good work in the country, it is concentrating too much on sex, pornography and politics leaving the spreading of the gospel according to Pastor Francis Fosu, National Campus Coordinator of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.



“I like the media but they often promote sex, pornography, political issues and things that destroy us, things that promote sin should be stopped and it shall be well with us. The media should aid in spreading the word of God; instead of the pornography and naked pictures, that increases immorality…” he opined.



Speaking at the media launch of this year’s National Campus Community Congress, Wednesday, Pastor Fosu bemoaned the moral ‘decay’ in most of the universities in the country.



Quoting Genesis 6:5 (The Lord saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time), he said instead of the situation (immorality and wickedness) getting better, ‘it is now worst’.



“To say that our campuses have rotten is to say the least. All sorts of vices are committed but this trend must be reversed. Students are sleeping with their lecturers for marks; what I call Sexually Transmitted Marks…it is in the light of this that the Deeper Life Community organizes this programme annually. The message and the word of God must be sent out there so that such vices can be stopped” he added.



Deeper Life Campus Fellowship, an arm of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry organizes national campus congress annually to win souls for Christ.



This year’s congress dubbed ‘Conquerors 2017 is on the theme “Raising up unconquerable intellectuals in contemporary times”.



It will be held from 2nd to 6th August, 2017 at Anyaa in Accra for those in the Southern sector and Brofoyedur in Kumasi for the Northern sector.



It is poised to address the decadence in campus communities using the word of God which is the Holy Bible and it is for students and staff of higher institutions; private and public, national service persons; current and intending, campus workers and residents.