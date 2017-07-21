Old-Man Jailed 20 Years For Hacking-Off Wife’s Hand Over Infidelity

Related Stories A farmer at Okorase in the West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern region has been jailed 20 years by a Koforidua High Court presided by Cecelia Naa Shormey Davis over attempted murder of his wife.



The couple have been married for 35 years and have six children.



The convict, Samuel Kwabena Mfoafu, 60,was found guilty contrary to Section 48 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960(29).



The facts of the matter presented to Court by Deputy Eastern Regional State Attorney, Cyril Boateng Keteku, is that the complainant, Esther Offei, 56, and the convict are couples. However in the early part of 2014, their love turned sour when the convict began making litany of allegations of infidelity against the wife which led to several physical assault on her by the convict.



The physical and verbal attacks seized when some Elders of the Okorase Community brokered peace between the two couples but in the latter part of May 2015, the wife packed off from the house to stay with her mother near Adeiso in the same municipality.



According to the Prosecutor, on May 24, 2015 at about 7am, the wife went to one of her farms and while returning home at about 2pm, met the convict who had laid ambush at the middle of the farm route popularly known as Baasare.



The convict who was wielding cutlass without provocation accosted the wife and butchered her severally on the neck, head and leg and cruelly hacked-off the hand.



Fortunately, three young boys who were trekking to a nearby village suddenly appeared at the crime scene. The convict upon seeing them fled into the bush.



The victim who was bleeding profusely in unconscious state was rushed to Nsawam government Hospital but was referred to Korle -Bu Teaching Hospital where she was admitted and treated. Hoever her right hand which was severed was amputated. She was discharged on June 17, 2015.





On June 26, 2015, the convict was arrested and arraigned before Nsawam Circuit Court but was granted bail.



According to the victim, she realized the case was becoming a foolish case therefore took the matter to the regional state Attorney Office which led to the transfer of the case to Koforidua High Court.



Speaking to Kasapa News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah after the sentence, the wife of the convict, Esther Offei, revealed that, the false allegation against her by the convict was borne out of the fact that she became aware of spiritual killings of two people including his nephew by the Convict.



She alleged the convict dragged the two to Juju for stealing which led to their deaths which she later became aware and for fear of revealing to the families of the deceased, attempted to kill her.



Esther Offei is happy justice has been served, however want the court to enter another judgement for compensation based on properties of the convict whom she claims shared his properties before the sentence.



She says, due to her health condition she is unable to engage in farming activities any more creating hardship on her family.



The convict left behind two wives and 10 children .