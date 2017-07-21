Traders Demonstrate Against Unfair Allocation Of Kotokuraba Market Stores

Related Stories Scores of traders on Tuesday, matched through the principal streets of Cape Coast Metropolis to register their displeasure with the unfair allocation of Kotokuraba market stores.



The traders dressed in red and black held placards carrying messages like ‘Yeregye hen store’, "Kwamena Duncan hands off Kotokuraba", "Alatanyi mpo enya bi", and "Don’t sell the market stand to foreigners."



The demonstration started at 1000hrs from the Mfantsipim School Junction through the prime streets of Cape Coast backed by brass band music which drew the attention of onlookers.



The demonstrators, mainly women, joined the procession from the various markets and neighborhoods to show solidarity.



The protest match ended after three hours at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) with a petition to be presented to Mr Ernest Arthur, the Metropolitan Chief Executive who was unavailable.



More so officials at the assembly were not readily available to receive it on his behalf and this infuriated the angry demonstrators who hurled abuse whiles others poured libation to invite the gods of the land to allow justice to prevail.



After a while, Mr George Arthur, Spokesperson for the group, managed to calm tempers and addressed the demonstrators.



He expressed their determination to ensure fair distribution of the market stores to enable the traders to earn a living.



Mr Arthur, however, appealed to the Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan as well as the CCMA Chief Executive, Mr Ernest Arthur to halt allocation of the market stores which he described as illegal.



He said there is the need for the allocation of the market stores to be depoliticized saying "the market does not belong to any political party or interest group and it must be distributed fairly without fear or favour."



The spokesperson hinted of plans to place an injunction on the allocation of the stores if the current processes of distribution were not discontinued.