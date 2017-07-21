COCOBOD Starts 'Youth In Cocoa Farming'

Related Stories

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has announced his outfit's decision to engage more of the youth in cocoa farming, with the introduction of Youth in Ghana Farming Profile.



Delivering a key note address at a meeting at the Golden Tulip in Accra on 20th July, Hon. Aidoo stated the project was collaboration between Ghana Cocoa Board and the World Cocoa Foundation.



He encouraged traditional authorities and land owners to make lands available for the youth to go into farming not for survival, but as a real business venture and springboard of capitalization for the youth.



He reiterated that the new management of COCOBOD and government had programs to provide subsistence support for the tenant farmer.



"Land tenure system in the cocoa sector is complex yet accommodating," he added.



He explained that the problem associated with the existing customary land tenure system related with the tortoise procedure of land acquisition that a prospective farmer or investor will have to go through, the lack of any or proper documentation and associated uncertainties.



However, some elements of the state agencies charged with the responsibility of handling and sanitizing the situation for land processing, documentation and titling to landholdings have instead stoked the fire for many a prospective land acquirer.



