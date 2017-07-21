NRSC Clears Air Says 'Gabby Adu-Gyamfi Is Our Ambassador'

Related Stories

The National Road Safety Commission has come out to defend Gabby Adu-Gyamfi, a recognized and approved Ambassador for the Commission after the DCE for Akyemansa cancelled a planned educational workshop scheduled to take place in Akyeam Ofoase, in the Eastern Region.



Central and Western Regional Manager of the Road Safety Commission (RSC), Thomas Bismark Boakye, who rubbished allegations being circulated in some local media networks that Gabby Adu-Gyamfi was not genuine, indicated that, the allegation was false and that Gabby Adu-Gyamfi, a road crash victim was an ambassador fort eh commission.



There are claims that Mr. Adu Gyemfi, who has worked with the commission alongside MTTU and DVLA for a very long time is a self-styled road safety ambassador so his normal educational workshop scheduled to take place at Akyem Ofoase in the Akyemansa district was cancelled by the DCE.



Mr. Thomas Bismark Boakye called on all stakeholders to participate fully any time Mr. Gabby Adu Gyamfi organized such workshops for motor riders.



Meanwhile, in a letter introducing Mr. Adu Gyemfi to the DVLA Director, Ing. Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, Executive Director for Road Safety Commission's ambassador and not a self-styled one as speculated by some people; including the said DCE.



Another letter of introduction in reference to a letter from NRSC, dated 20th April 2017, also introduced Adu Gyemfi, as a road safety campaigner to the all stations.



In the said letter signed by the Director, Driver Training, Testing and Licensing, C.W. Munsah on behalf of the Chief Executive of DVLA, he stated that, "Mr Gabby has a passion to educate and mobilize drivers and riders for compliance of the law. We therefore urged you to accord him all necessary assistance and cooperation."



However, the scheduled workshop, according to NRSC will come off as planned and indicated that the DCE must allow their ambassador to work.