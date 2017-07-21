Afoko Trial: Witness Insists Adams Mentioned The Names

Related Stories Mr Asigri Quinn, the Prosecution’s third witness in the case involving murder trial of Gregory Afoko has affirmed that Adams Mahama mentioned Afoko and Alandgi Asabke , as those who poured som e substance on him.



Answering a question on that issue from Afoko’s counsel, Mr Osafo Boabeng, the witness, said Mr Adams mentioned the names to one Taufic, in his presence, and that of the nurses and everyone at his bedside in the hospital.



Afoko is standing trial for the murder of Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



Mr Quinn, who took Adams to the hospital, said he (Adams) was not unconscious when he got there, and that was why he was able to mention Taufic’s number to him to call. “But I do not remember the number because I did not use my phone to call, but that of the doctor.



“It is a fact in my evidence that Taufic did not pick my call, although I called him. I do not also know how he came to the hospital on that fateful day.”



When asked whether Taufic was a close associate of Adams, he said yes, but explained that he (Mr Adam’s neighbour) was not a close associate of both Adams, and Taufic. “I only got to know Taufic for the first time at the hospital, I do not know him.”



He emphasised that when he earlier met Adams in his house on that fateful day, he was in great pain; and at the time he left him at the hospital he was still in pain.



He said Adams was lying in his bed at the time he (Asigiri) got to the hospital, and up until the time he was leaving the hospital, he was still in bed with the hospital authorities attending to him.

Following this session, the Defence counsel ended his cross examination of the witness.



The case was, subsequently, adjourned to October 25.

The Prosecution intends to call 12 witnesses, in addition to Hajia Adams, Madam Issaka and Quinn.



At the last adjourned date the case was adjourned because the Defence counsel was absent as he was involved in another matter at the Supreme Court.



Afoko, a farmer, is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder. However, he has pleaded not guilty before the Court, which is composed of a seven-member jury.



His alleged accomplice, Asabke, who is on the run.

Another alleged accomplice, Musa Issa, was granted bail after the Attorney-General opined that there was not enough evidence to prosecute him.



The GNA earlier reported that on February 23, last year, an Accra District Court committed Afoko to stand trial at the High Court to answer to the charges against him.



The State at the committal proceedings tendered more than 17 exhibits in respect of the trial.



The exhibits include Afoko’s caution and charge statements as well as a post-mortem report of the deceased conducted on November 25, 2015, by Dr Lawrence Edusei; a medical report on the deceased’s wife, who also sustained injuries in her bid to assist the deceased when the incident occurred.



Other exhibits are a gallon containing the alleged residue of acid found at the crime scene, a cup believed to have been used by the assailants in pouring the acid on the deceased, the deceased’s pair of shoes and attire and a piece of carpet in the deceased car.



The rest are various reports from the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), a pair of blue-black track suit belonging to Afoko and photographs of the crime scene.



The Prosecution is being led by Mr Nicolas Amponsah, Chief State Attorney, who told the court that Mr Adams was a contractor, who lived at the Bolgatanga SSNIT Flats in the Upper East Region and was also the NPP Regional Chairman.



According to Mr Amponsah, Afoko also lived in Bolgatanga and was the younger brother of Mr Paul Afoko, a former National Chairman of the NPP.



The State said the accused was also a party activist, and was close to Mr Adams.



On May 20, 2015, Mr Adams left his house to his construction site in his pick-up truck with registration number NR 761-14.

The Chief State Attorney said he returned to the house in the night and at the entrance of his house, two men signalled him to roll down the window of his car.



He obliged and the two men, however, poured acid on him and fled on a motorbike.



Mr Amponsah said Mr Mahama shouted for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams went to his aid.

He said Mrs. Adams also sustained burns on her chest and breast in her bid to assist the victim.



According to Mr Amponsah, Adams told his wife that it was Gregory and Asanke, who poured the acid on him.



He also mentioned the two accused persons, in the presence of neighbours, as the people who poured the acid on him.



The Chief State Attorney said Mr Adams was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Bolgatanga Hospital where he passed on.



Afoko was picked up at about 02:00 hours in his house and he led the Police to Asanke’s house. Asanke was, however, not available.

A postmortem conducted on the deceased by Dr Edusei indicated that Mr Adams died of extensive acid burns.