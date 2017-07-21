Metro Mass Staff Caught With Stolen Battery

Related Stories A vulcanizer with Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Depot in Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region, has been arrested for allegedly stealing one of the batteries of the Metro Mass buses.



Patrick Salifu, who was arrested by a police officer last Saturday having reportedly concealed the battery in a fertilizer sack and was carrying it away, was accosted by the police officer.



The cop was suspicious of Salifu’s movement and when he (police) questioned him, he said he worked with Metro Mass Transit in Sunyani. According to sources, when the sack was searched, the battery was found in it. He was subsequently arrested and sent to the Sunyani municipal police station and locked up. Saliful, who has worked with the company for the past eleven years, DAILY GUIDE learnt, has been given a query to answer and at the same time interdicted by the company according to an insider.



Meanwhile, the police have charged Salifu with stealing and would be processed for court, according to the Sunyani Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Augustine Luguyare. He has since been granted bail.



According to our source, the stolen battery is one of the VDE batteries the company imported from Holland. Hitherto, some workers of the company were being allegedly accused by a radio station (Moonlit Fm) of siphoning petrol/diesel from the buses for sale.



Management has commenced internal investigations into the case whilst the police carry on with criminal proceeding.