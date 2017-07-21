Teacher Inserts Broomstick Into Child's Vagina – Parent

Related Stories A parent has alleged that a female teacher of Valley View University Basic School at Oyibi “inserted a broken broom stick” into her three-year old’s vagina as punishment.



Gifty Sannie told Chief Jerry Forson on Accra100.5FM’s breakfast Show Ghana Yensom on Friday, 21 July that the management of the school is attempting to cover up the incident.



The mother, a second-year nursing student at the university who has three children enrolled in the University Basic School, said the incident happened on 19 July.



She narrated that she reported the case to the Ghana Police Headquarters because she did not trust the Adenta Police Command enough to lodge a complaint with them even though the alleged incident happened within their jurisdiction.



“It is the elder twin [Panyin] that was defiled,” she told Jerry Forson, alleging that the school has been using juju against her and her children – which gets them to fall sick almost every time.



Ms Sannie urged the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service (DOVVSU) to get involved to ensure that the lady teacher is arrested and dealt with according to the law.



“The school authorities are protecting the teacher and trying to cover it up but I will never allow it to rest. Enough is enough!” she said.



“It was deliberate so that I could take the kids out of the school … this has been going on for a very long time, enough is enough, Valley View University and Valley View University Basic School, you are evil people, God will punish you.”



Apart from the alleged sexual assault, Ms Sannie also alleged that the same female teacher cut her daughter with a blade and “sucked her blood”. “You cut a little girl’s finger and such her blood, are you a vampire?” she wondered. That incident, she claimed happened about three weeks to a month ago.



She said there was no need reporting the incident to the authorities because they have also committed “more atrocious crimes” which they are “covering up.”



Ms Sannie claims the management of the school has sacked the only teacher who witnessed the assault of her daughter as part of the cover-up scheme.



According to a police medical report, the little girl suffered from “medile vulva mucosa, bilaterally.”



Pastor Joe Hagen, Senior Registrar of Value View University (VVU)



“… I can tell you that all the allegations she made are not true.” “It’s not true that anybody inserted broom into the little girl’s vagina.”



He, however, said the station should have made “adequate enquiries” and “cross-checked the facts” of the matter before going ahead to air the story. “Did you check?” “Do you know whether the woman is mentally sick or not, did you check?”