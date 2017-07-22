Special Task-Force Under Training To Combat Galamsey

Related Stories A joint Military and Police task-force to be deployed for anti-galamsey operations are under a training program on “Operation Halt Three” at the Bundase Military Camp at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



The training and deployment would seek to reverse the unbridled exploitation of the natural resources. The task-force made up of the Police, Army, Navy and Air force personnel would help salvage the polluted water sources, farmlands and forests caused by the activities of the illegal miners.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on Friday at the training grounds, Major Gariba Pabi, the Public Relations Officer of ‘Operation Halt Three’ said the two-week training program formed part of the President’s special initiative against galamsey.



He said the training would equip the force to be on the same frequency before the commencement of the operation as well as save lives of the individuals engaged in the activity.



Major Pabi said the task-force to be positioned at all illegal mining areas would not relent on its purpose against illegal mining until the menace was halted.



He added that “equipment impounded on the field would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions to be taken".