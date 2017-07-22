Teacher Arrested For Attempting To Sell Student

Related Stories A science teacher at Sefwi Aboduam M/A JHS in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western Region William Otoo, 24, is in the grips of the Ayamfuri police for attempting to sell a first-year pupil at a cost of GH 250,000.



According to the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Olivia Ewurabena Adiku “at about 11:40hrs on Friday 20th July 2017, an extract of occurrence was received from Police at Ayamfuri in the Central Region to the effect that suspect, William Otoo met at Ayamfuri together with victim aged 18 years and mentally challenged".



This is after the suspect had wrongly placed a call to a reverend minister at Ayamfuri instead of the ritualist who was to buy the victim.



The Reverend Minister upon hearing the story of the suspect pretended to be the ritualist and negotiated to buy the victim to the tune of GH 250,000.



The revered minister then informed the police of the suspect’s intentions. Teacher Otoo was arrested after he had presented the victim for cash at Ayamfuri.



The suspect is in police custody whilst investigations have begun