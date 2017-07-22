Information Centres Suspend Activities In Central Region

Related Stories The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has suspended activities of public information centre operators within the Cape Coast North sub-metropolis.



The assembly further warned that any operator who fails to comply with the directive will be prosecuted.



The suspension follows persistent complaints from residents and other key stakeholders within communities in Cape Coast North sub-metro about excessive noisemaking, contrary to the consensus the operators reached with the assembly.



The Presiding Member of the CCMA, Joel Essoun says the suspension holds until operators are duly registered with the assembly and are ready to comply with the rules and regulations governing the operation of community information centres.



Mr Essoun, who doubles as the chairman of the Public Relations and Complainants Committee (PRCC) at the assembly, assured that the PRCC would meet operators and petitioners to discuss the matter on how to streamline their activities.



He said as part of measures to address the problem, CCMA will send technical officers to monitor the noise levels in the affected areas.