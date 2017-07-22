Old Fadama: Parts Of Onion Market In Flames

Related Stories Fire has gutted some parts of the Onion Market at Old Fadama in Accra.



According to Citi News’ Kojo Agyeman who was at the scene, the fire started around 1 pm and is currently raging towards other parts of the market, which is located behind the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).



It is believed that the blaze was started by a scrap dealer who was improperly disposing of some scraps was aiding the spread of the fire.



“The refuse contains so many combustible materials like scraps from fridges and computers that it’s spreading much quicker than it normally would,” he reported.



“There are some mechanic shops behind the ICGC that might be affected,” he added.



An eyewitness stated that despite attempts by some youth to douse the flames, their efforts were hindered by the large amounts of refuse that were present.



“We saw the fire far away from the Church. I asked the boys who started it but they said they didn’t know who did. We tried to stop the fire but unfortunately, there is a lot of rubbish here which led to it spreading.” he said.